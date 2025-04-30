Azerbaijan's energy giant rolling out sleeves for large-scale power scheme (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. One of the largest substations is being built in Azerbaijan to ensure the sustainable and safe integration of two GW of renewable energy sources being developed in the country into the energy system, as well as to perform the functions of the main nodal substation, Trend reports.

Azerenergy OJSC is poised to finalize the initial phase of the development of the new 500/330 kV Navai substation by the conclusion of 2025.



The execution of the new substation infrastructure and the deployment of high-voltage transmission lines rated at 500 kV and 330 kV signify the initiation of an advanced paradigm within the power distribution network. This initiative fundamentally encompasses a bifurcated approach, delineating two distinct phases of execution.

In the first phase, using internal resources of Azerenergy and part of the funds allocated from the state budget, the construction of the new substation and its 330 kV part is underway. This includes 500 kV transmission lines from Navai to Absheron and 330 kV transmission lines to the Bilasuvar solar power plants in the corresponding district and the Banka solar power plant in the eponymous settlement of the Neftchala district. The majority of the work, which began in September 2024, has already been completed according to schedule, and the first phase of the work is expected to be finished by the end of 2025. This will enable the connection of the Bilasuvar and Banka solar power plants to the energy system.

In the second phase of this large-scale energy project, financing from the WB is expected to begin. With the WB loan, the purchase and installation of the 500 kV Navai substation, transformers, and auxiliary equipment will take place, as well as the construction of 500 kV transmission lines from this substation to Mingachevir, including 330 kV transmission lines to Alat, Absheron, and Gobu. The implementation of this phase is scheduled to take three years.

