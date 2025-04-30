Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 30 April 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 30

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 41 currencies increased, while four decreased in value compared to April 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 545,702 rials, and one euro is 621,929 rials, while on April 29, one euro was 620,286 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 30

Rial on April 29

1 US dollar

USD

545,702

544,772

1 British pound

GBP

731,112

729,616

1 Swiss franc

CHF

662,119

659,918

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,743

56,614

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,657

52,561

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,324

83,099

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,408

6,400

1 UAE Dirham

AED

148,591

148,338

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,781,606

1,776,554

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

194,306

193,832

100 Japanese yens

JPY

383,498

381,734

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

70,334

70,234

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,417,342

1,415,015

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

393,905

393,064

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,116

324,848

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,391

29,361

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,190

14,178

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,642

6,600

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

149,918

149,663

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,691

41,583

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

42

1 Australian dollar

AUD

348,423

349,288

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

145,521

145,273

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,451,335

1,448,862

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

417,244

415,254

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

449,432

448,345

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,232

18,186

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

260

259

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

400,317

399,782

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,879

99,588

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

75,062

74,691

100 Thai baht

THB

1,629,912

1,630,130

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,085

124,830

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

380,978

379,276

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

769,678

768,367

1 euro

EUR

621,929

620,286

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,653

106,180

1 Georgian lari

GEL

198,605

198,323

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,611

32,411

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,686

7,666

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

166,652

166,394

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

321,001

320,401

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

972,910

965,848

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,696

51,625

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

155,923

155,732

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,306

6,334

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,689 rials and $1 costs 710,449 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,635 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,098 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–810,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials.

