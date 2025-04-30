Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 41 currencies increased, while four decreased in value compared to April 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 545,702 rials, and one euro is 621,929 rials, while on April 29, one euro was 620,286 rials.

Currency Rial on April 30 Rial on April 29 1 US dollar USD 545,702 544,772 1 British pound GBP 731,112 729,616 1 Swiss franc CHF 662,119 659,918 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,743 56,614 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,657 52,561 1 Danish krone DKK 83,324 83,099 1 Indian rupee INR 6,408 6,400 1 UAE Dirham AED 148,591 148,338 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,781,606 1,776,554 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 194,306 193,832 100 Japanese yens JPY 383,498 381,734 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 70,334 70,234 1 Omani rial OMR 1,417,342 1,415,015 1 Canadian dollar CAD 393,905 393,064 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,116 324,848 1 South African rand ZAR 29,391 29,361 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,190 14,178 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,642 6,600 1 Qatari riyal QAR 149,918 149,663 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,691 41,583 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 42 1 Australian dollar AUD 348,423 349,288 1 Saudi riyal SAR 145,521 145,273 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,451,335 1,448,862 1 Singapore dollar SGD 417,244 415,254 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 449,432 448,345 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,232 18,186 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 260 259 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 400,317 399,782 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,879 99,588 1 Chinese yuan CNY 75,062 74,691 100 Thai baht THB 1,629,912 1,630,130 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,085 124,830 1,000 South Korean won KRW 380,978 379,276 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 769,678 768,367 1 euro EUR 621,929 620,286 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,653 106,180 1 Georgian lari GEL 198,605 198,323 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,611 32,411 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,686 7,666 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 166,652 166,394 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 321,001 320,401 100 Philippine pesos PHP 972,910 965,848 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,696 51,625 1 Turkmen manat TMT 155,923 155,732 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,306 6,334

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 809,689 rials and $1 costs 710,449 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 787,635 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,098 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–810,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials.

