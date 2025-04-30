Azerbaijani banks reduce profit tax payments in 1Q2025q
Azerbaijan's banks paid 61.7 million manat in profit taxes in the first quarter of this year, marking a 15.4% decrease from the same period last year. Monthly tax payments were 23.7 million manat in January, 19.9 million manat in February, and 18.1 million manat in March.
