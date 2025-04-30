Iran-US diplomacy shifts to Italy's Rome for next round of talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The fourth round of indirect talks on the nuclear program between Iran and the US will be held on May 3 in the Italy's Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, the issue is defined by the proposal of the intermediary country, Oman, and the agreement of the parties.

Araghchi also stated that talks with the parties of the three European countries ( UK, France, and Germany) will be held on May 2.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and third rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the second round was held in Rome, Italy.