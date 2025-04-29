Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in int'l exercise in Georgia (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 29 April 2025 18:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ A group of Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen is taking part in the NATO-Georgia 2025 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercise held in Georgia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The primary aim of this initiative is to optimize the operational readiness of multinational contingents in strategizing and orchestrating crisis response maneuvers, as well as executing small-scale joint operations across terrestrial and cyber domains.

It is imperative to acknowledge that the multinational operational drill, engaging 17 NATO allies and partner nations, is scheduled to extend until May 8.

