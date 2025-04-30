Uzbekistan, Russia explore joint investment and industrial co-op
Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan
The meeting between the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a Moscow government delegation focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with an emphasis on industrial collaboration and high-tech manufacturing. Key sectors discussed included automotive, electrical engineering, automation, and robotics, with both sides expressing strong interest in long-term partnerships and joint investment projects to access third-country markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy