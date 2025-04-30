Uzbekistan, Russia explore joint investment and industrial co-op

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

The meeting between the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a Moscow government delegation focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with an emphasis on industrial collaboration and high-tech manufacturing. Key sectors discussed included automotive, electrical engineering, automation, and robotics, with both sides expressing strong interest in long-term partnerships and joint investment projects to access third-country markets.

