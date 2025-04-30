TotalEnergies sees rise in hydrocarbon production to start 2025
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported a strong first quarter in 2025, with hydrocarbon production rising 4% year-on-year to 2.56 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The growth was driven by major project ramp-ups and strategic acquisitions, with gas output showing the largest gains amid strong global demand.
