TotalEnergies sees rise in hydrocarbon production to start 2025

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies reported a strong first quarter in 2025, with hydrocarbon production rising 4% year-on-year to 2.56 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The growth was driven by major project ramp-ups and strategic acquisitions, with gas output showing the largest gains amid strong global demand.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register