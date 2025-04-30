Azerbaijan reports decreased foreign remittance flow for 1Q2025

In March of this year, the total amount of funds received in Azerbaijan through rapid money transfer systems amounted to 111.5 million manat. This represents a decrease of 35.8 million manat, or 24.3 percent, compared to the same period last year, when the figure was 147.3 million manat.

