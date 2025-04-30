Azerbaijan's operations with UnionPay cards decline in volume for 1Q2025
As of March 2025, UnionPay card transactions in Azerbaijan dropped 20 percent to 40,000 manat. The number of transactions rose by 100, while the overall value fell from 50,000 manat in 2024. The country's financial industry is trending downward, with payment values falling despite an increase in transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy