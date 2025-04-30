Azerbaijan's operations with UnionPay cards decline in volume for 1Q2025

As of March 2025, UnionPay card transactions in Azerbaijan dropped 20 percent to 40,000 manat. The number of transactions rose by 100, while the overall value fell from 50,000 manat in 2024. The country's financial industry is trending downward, with payment values falling despite an increase in transactions.

