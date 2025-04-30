Kazakhstan becomes hotspot for Arab Gulf travelers
Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has experienced a significant rise in tourist visits from several Arab countries, including Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. To strengthen its presence in the Middle Eastern market, Kazakhstan is participating in the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where its tourism industry is showcasing the country's cultural, gastronomic, scientific, and educational travel offerings. Key destinations being promoted include Almaty, Astana, and Baikonur.
