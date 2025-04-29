Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan trade turnover shows impressive growth
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan surpassed $1 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 10 percent growth. Over the past five years, trade has increased by 30 percent. Ministers from both countries discussed expanding cooperation in sectors like geology and transport, agreeing to draft new agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.
