Azerbaijan always supports int'l initiatives to ensure internal political stability and security in Afghanistan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan has always supported international initiatives to ensure internal political stability and security in Afghanistan and has never spared its efforts in this direction, the Chief of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on “Afghanistan: regional connectivity, security and development”, organized by the State Security Service and attended by representatives of special service agencies from 20 countries.

Naghiyev highlighted that following previous meetings on Afghanistan the organization of the current conference in Baku is an important event and expressed his hope that the international event shall significantly contribute to the establishment of a centralized state in Afghanistan that adheres to the norms and principles of international law.

The Chief of the Service also spoke about the Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations, which have stood the test of many years and are built on mutual trust, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the peoples.

