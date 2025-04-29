Kyrgyzstan begins engineering works on border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 29. Kyrgyzstan has announced the start of the active phase of engineering works along the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Batken region, Trend reports via the Border Service under the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

The work has begun on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Batken region, at the junction of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The launch took place near a stele marking the intersection of the three countries.

“This is an important step for both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Border Service will work to complete the infrastructure development within the planned timeframe. The objective is to enhance security and stability along the border,” said Major General Abdikarim Alimbaev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Director of the Border Service.

A temporary field camp has been established in the area, equipped with necessary machinery and facilities to support personnel during the construction period.

In the first stage, 420 kilometers of fencing will be installed along the border. The infrastructure will include 3D mesh, barbed wire, and “Egoza” spiral wire to form a multi-layered border security system. In certain sections, anti-tank ditches will also be constructed as part of the security measures.

