bp operating cash flow falls in Q1 2025
BP reported a steep drop in operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2025, down to $2.83 billion from $7.43 billion in the previous quarter. The decline reflects weaker gas trading results, seasonal factors, and ongoing maintenance costs, though the company held its dividend steady.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy