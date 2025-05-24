Iran stresses geopolitical weight of joint gas field with Saudi Arabia
Iran is prioritizing the development of the strategically significant Farzad gas field, shared with Saudi Arabia, with daily production expected to reach nearly 30 million cubic meters. Offshore drilling is set to begin soon, with production targeted for next year, while studies on gas transport to shore remain underway.
