Azerbaijani FM holds phone call with his Pakistani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, and an exchange of views on regional and international events took place during the telephone conversation.

The ministers also discussed the upcoming visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan.