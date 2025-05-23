Arayik Harutyunyan calls destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries during occupation a barbarism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A court hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday featured screening of the video footages involving defendant Arayik Harutyunyan and responded to questions from state prosecutors, Trend reports.

One scene featured the defendant sitting on the tank along with Samvel Karapetyan, and observing the area.

Responding to the questions from state prosecutor, Aratyunyan rejected the things he said in a video calling it a lie, adding that he was speaking on behalf of his brother.

Commenting on his remarks in the video regarding the seizing of the Gulluja village (the village of Aghdam district- ed.) the defendant said: “When I said we have entered the Gulluja village, I meant the 8th battalion.”

The defendant also identified himself on most of the photos demonstrated in court, featuring him wearing the military uniform.

Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, asked the defendant what was the reason behind not implementing the UN-adopted resolutions.

Aratyunyan responded by saying: “There was a decision concerning this matter. However, I know nothing on why it was not implemented. I have also met with Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and have understood that there was no unanimity on this issue.”

Responding to the questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, the defendant confirmed his participation at one of the two meetings held between Armenia and the so-called regime in 2018-2019: “I assumed the office as “president” in May of 2020. In June of that year I requested Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to convene a meeting. I wanted the negotiations with Azerbaijan to take place and the final agreement to be reached. This conversation also covered the four UN resolutions.”

While responding to the question regarding the looting of the former occupied Azerbaijani territories, Haratyunyan described the destruction of the Azerbaijani cemeteries as barbarism.

The trial is ongoing for Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and the financing of terrorism—among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.