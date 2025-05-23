Central Bank of Azerbaijan doubles its profit in remarkable growth surge

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s profit more than doubled last year, reaching 721.5 million manat ($424.2 million) compared to 349.1 million manat in 2023. This surge was driven by increased interest income, which totaled 717.6 million manat, despite rising interest and commission expenses.

