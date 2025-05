BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ I welcome the decision to hold the summit of the European Political Union in Azerbaijan in 2028, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“It’s important to emphasize that Armenia and Azerbaijan reciprocally supported each other's candidacies to host EPC,” the publication reads.

The European Political Union summit will be held in 2026 in Ireland and Armenia, in 2027 in Switzerland and Greece, and 2028 in Azerbaijan and Latvia.