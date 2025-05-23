Azerbaijan and Georgia set standard for sustainable neighborly ties - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Azerbaijan and Georgia exemplify sustainable good-neighborly relations, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova during a diplomatic reception in Baku marking Georgia’s National Day, Trend reports.

In her address, Gafarova noted that Georgia’s Independence Day is a significant celebration for a friendly country and extended sincere congratulations and best wishes on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

She emphasized the historical depth of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, stating that the peoples of both countries have lived in a spirit of friendship and mutual support for centuries.

The strategic partnership between Baku and Tbilisi plays a stabilizing role in the South Caucasus region, Gafarova said, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to sovereignty and territorial integrity as a model for others.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia are a clear example of how neighborly relations and mutual respect can form the foundation of a strong and strategic partnership,” she stated.

Gafarova also noted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and the ongoing political dialogue between the two nations, which continues to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“We sincerely rejoice in each other’s achievements and consistently support peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region,” she added.

The speaker highlighted the significance of joint infrastructure projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, which contribute to shaping a new East–West transport and energy corridor.

She also commended the contributions of the Azerbaijani and Georgian diasporas in strengthening humanitarian ties and underscored the cultural initiatives carried out in Georgia by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

In conclusion, Gafarova expressed confidence in the continued growth of friendly and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

