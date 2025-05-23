Uzbekistan’s Trans-Afghan Corridor sees major increase in cargo movement

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

The Transafghan transport route has hit the nail on the head, crossing the impressive threshold of 5 million tons of cargo traffic in 2024. The road that links Central and South Asia is still the bread and butter of regional trade, keeping the wheels turning and the economy humming along. Recent talks have been buzzing with ideas to tighten the screws on the corridor’s connectivity, with Afghanistan’s integration taking center stage in the conversation.

