Video footage exposing Levon Mnatsakanyan’s role in the occupation of Shusha by Armenia shown in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Video footage showing the confession of Levon Mnatsakanyan, a defendant in the occupation of Shusha by Armenia, was presented today at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

In the video, speaking directly to the camera, Mnatsakanyan said: “I was in Ashot Gulyan’s unit when Shusha was captured. Our unit operated to the left of their unit — in the direction of Shusha fortress. Our unit closely coordinated with their unit. The main breakthrough of the front was in the center and left part.”

When questioned by prosecutors about the footage, Levon Mnatsakanyan denied the statements he made in the video.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing of terrorism — among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.