Kazakhstan Stock Exchange shows steady growth in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is demonstrating steady growth in early 2025, said Aziza Ordabayeva, Head of the Issuers and Investors Relations Department at KASE, Trend reports.

Speaking at the KASE Day event in Azerbaijan's Baku, Ordabayeva highlighted that KASE has been operational since 1993 and has achieved significant milestones over more than three decades.

Today, the exchange offers a wide range of services, from listing and membership to organizing trades in various financial instruments, post-trade settlements, and clearing. KASE also functions as a central counterparty and provides market participants with access to market data and technological solutions.

During the presentation, an overview of current market trends was shared. According to the latest figures, the number of transactions on the stock market increased by 53 percent in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while the trading volume nearly tripled. Trading volumes on the secondary market for corporate bonds rose by 41 percent, and secondary market transactions in government securities grew by 32 percent.

"Since the beginning of 2025, the KASE index has risen by 1 percent, and the volume of corporate debt has grown by 3 percent. 66 new instruments have been added to the official list of the exchange, and the number of new issuers has increased by 8," she added.

Looking ahead, Ordabayeva stated that KASE plans to focus on expanding its product offerings and strengthening its position in international markets.

