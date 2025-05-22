Anglo Asian Mining to kick off operations at Karabakh’s Demirli deposit in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Anglo Asian Mining PLC ("Anglo Asian," the "Company," or the "Group"), the AIM-listed gold, copper, and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan, is set to begin production at the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposit in Karabakh in the second half of the year, Trend reports via the company.

The company gained access to the Demirli copper mine and production facilities last year, establishing significant operations in the area. The company is now working on restarting production, having identified sufficient copper reserves to justify this move.

"Various technical and logistical challenges need to be overcome in order to restart operations, including ensuring the mine and plant are fully operational and there is sufficient secure storage for its tailings. Demirli is a brownfield site that had been deliberately damaged, and accordingly, as you would expect, unforeseen difficulties are being encountered. However, the group is confident that production can be restarted in the second half of 2025," the statement reads.

The Demirli Contract Area is 74 square kilometers that extends to the northeast by about 10 kilometers from the Kyzlbulag Contract Area and contains the Demirli mining property. The Demirli mining property comprises an open-pit mine, a processing plant, and power infrastructure. The processing plant contains two rotary mills, a copper flotation plant, and a molybdenum plant. The plant is generally in good order, although various sections need replacement or refurbishment. The capacity of the plant is around 6.5 million tons per annum. There is also an upstream tailings dam located close to the plant.

