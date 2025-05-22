Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 22

Iran Materials 22 May 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 19 currencies increased, and 26 currencies decreased compared to May 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,405 rials, and one euro is 648,010 rials, while on May 21, one euro was 644,878 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 22

Rial on May 21

1 US dollar

USD

571,405

573,021

1 British pound

GBP

768,238

766,268

1 Swiss franc

CHF

692,355

688,627

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,812

59,280

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,375

55,641

1 Danish krone

DKK

86,855

86,454

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,675

6,698

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,590

156,030

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,862,544

1,865,592

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,690

202,804

100 Japanese yen

JPY

397,632

395,937

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,961

73,196

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,484,269

1,488,521

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

413,330

410,966

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,771

338,549

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,915

31,963

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,720

14,756

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,154

7,099

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,979

157,423

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,634

43,739

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,459

366,979

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,375

152,806

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,519,694

1,523,992

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

443,641

442,326

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,266

470,607

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,069

19,067

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,982

418,402

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,746

103,685

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,332

79,376

100 Thai baht

THB

1,749,772

1,742,091

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,771

133,327

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

416,528

411,050

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,931

808,210

1 euro

EUR

648,010

644,878

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,207

111,934

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,851

209,223

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,950

34,897

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,173

8,197

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,482

175,006

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,121

336,830

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,027,295

1,028,358

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,629

55,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,898

163,337

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,034

6,052

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 806,810 rials and $1 costs 711,432 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 784,835 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

