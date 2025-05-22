Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 19 currencies increased, and 26 currencies decreased compared to May 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,405 rials, and one euro is 648,010 rials, while on May 21, one euro was 644,878 rials.

Currency Rial on May 22 Rial on May 21 1 US dollar USD 571,405 573,021 1 British pound GBP 768,238 766,268 1 Swiss franc CHF 692,355 688,627 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,812 59,280 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,375 55,641 1 Danish krone DKK 86,855 86,454 1 Indian rupee INR 6,675 6,698 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,590 156,030 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,862,544 1,865,592 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,690 202,804 100 Japanese yen JPY 397,632 395,937 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,961 73,196 1 Omani rial OMR 1,484,269 1,488,521 1 Canadian dollar CAD 413,330 410,966 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,771 338,549 1 South African rand ZAR 31,915 31,963 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,720 14,756 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,154 7,099 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,979 157,423 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,634 43,739 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,459 366,979 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,375 152,806 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,519,694 1,523,992 1 Singapore dollar SGD 443,641 442,326 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,266 470,607 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,069 19,067 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,982 418,402 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,746 103,685 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,332 79,376 100 Thai baht THB 1,749,772 1,742,091 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,771 133,327 1,000 South Korean won KRW 416,528 411,050 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,931 808,210 1 euro EUR 648,010 644,878 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,207 111,934 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,851 209,223 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,950 34,897 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,173 8,197 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,482 175,006 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,121 336,830 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,027,295 1,028,358 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,629 55,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,898 163,337 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,034 6,052

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 806,810 rials and $1 costs 711,432 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 784,835 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials.

