Azerishig plans to raise green energy sources in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 22. Nakhchivan has been declared a green energy zone, with plans to expand the number of corresponding energy sources, said Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters in Aghdam, Mammadzade emphasized that Azerbaijan is poised to experience a surge in collaborative propositions within the green energy sector from adjacent nations.



He observed that Azerbaijan occupies a preeminent position in the regional landscape concerning the proliferation of renewable energy assets and the metrics of energy sustainability performance.

"To avoid an anticipated energy deficit in the future, regional countries are working to improve energy relations with Azerbaijan," he said.

He also underscored the pivotal part that brotherly Türkiye plays in lighting the way for green energy to flow into Europe.

"In this context, the initiatives of our Iranian colleagues to acquire clean energy through dams on the Araz River are not surprising. I am confident that Azerbaijan will receive even more cooperation offers in the field of green energy from neighboring states," he added.

Reorganized in 2015, "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company acquires power from Azerbaijani producers (except the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) to offer users with continuous, high-quality, and reliable electricity. It also uses novel technologies to upgrade distribution network material and technological infrastructure and take other necessary steps. To fulfill its mission, "Azerishiq" OJSC is reconstructing and repairing networks nationwide, adopting advanced and innovative technologies, replacing obsolete equipment with modern alternatives, renewing technically advanced equipment, building new substations, and replacing long-term cables and overhead lines with modern insulated cables.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel