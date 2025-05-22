Azerbaijan to host next IsDB Annual Meetings in 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The next Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

"The 2026 Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group will be held in Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Host Country Handover Ceremony was held in Algeria. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Islamic Development Bank Group for the high level of trust placed in our country," the minister wrote on his X page.

Jabbarov noted that hosting this prominent event in Azerbaijan will further strengthen cooperation with Islamic financial institutions, open new avenues for investment, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

"As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed outlining the facilities to be provided for the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Azerbaijan," he added.