Uzbekistan, China debate growth potential in logistics trade and investment

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan engaged in productive discussions with Liu Zhanxiong, Deputy Chairman of ZTO Express Group, a leading Chinese logistics and e-commerce company, to explore investment opportunities in logistics sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Uzbek officials provided a comprehensive overview of the country’s favorable investment climate, highlighting tax and customs incentives available to foreign investors, as well as ongoing efforts to develop and modernize Uzbekistan’s logistics and distribution infrastructure.

The Chinese delegation expressed their appreciation for the large-scale reforms underway in Uzbekistan, noting the country’s positive business environment. ZTO Express representatives showed keen interest in exploring opportunities to advance logistics and automated distribution systems, with a particular focus on expanding e-commerce solutions at the regional level in Uzbekistan.

This meeting signifies the growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, further strengthening ties in the areas of logistics, technology, and regional trade. Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $13 billion last year, and both countries expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious goal of $20 billion set by their heads of state.