Azerbaijan's Goygol raising new Zurnabad-Ganja-Mollacjalilli road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Following the directive of the President of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Highways has initiated the construction project for the Zurnabad-Ganja-Mollajalilli road, which departs from the eighth kilometer of the Goygol-Topalhasanli-Shahriyar highway in the Goygol district, the agency told Trend.

The project is set to hit the ground running, aiming to give the region's transport infrastructure a much-needed facelift, ensuring citizens can travel with ease and comfort.

In the thick of things, the road project linking three settlements, stretching a total of 10.2 kilometers, has kicked off with the reconstruction of the Zurnabad-Ganja village section, which covers about 5.2 kilometers.

Previously, the road, which had mainly a gravel surface, faced numerous issues, especially during the autumn and winter months, impacting both traffic and pedestrian movement. These issues will be addressed as the road is reconstructed to the IV technical category, expanding the road width to 9-10 meters.

Currently, earthworks are underway, and construction of drainage pipes of various sizes is taking place to ensure effective water drainage. Additionally, a new bridge with a single span is planned for construction on the first kilometer of the project area.

For the Mollajalilli section, stretching out over 5 kilometers, plans involve fixing up and putting in sidewalks, along with bringing underground communication covers up to the required height. This section will be built up according to the third and IV technical categories, with a road width coming in at 10 meters.



All works are being done up to the "Construction Standards and Regulations."



Once the reconstruction wraps up and the road signs and markings are put in place, the updated road will be opened up for safe and convenient travel.

