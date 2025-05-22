Azerbaijan targets full carbon neutrality for nation's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Azerbaijani regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur are set to become carbon-neutral zones in the near future, Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Mammadzade revealed that solar panels are already up and running on the rooftops of all power substations in the region.

"We declared that Karabakh and East Zangezur will be fully powered by green energy at COP29. Currently, solar panels have been installed on the roofs of all substations operated by Azerishig OJSC, including the Aghdam Regional Digital Management Center and the Educational and Training Complex, where panels with a capacity of around 5 kilowatts have been deployed. Green technologies are now being implemented across nearly all areas of Karabakh and East Zangezur," he added.

Reorganized in 2015, the primary objective of "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company is to provide consumers with continuous, high-quality, and reliable electricity by acquiring power from producers within the Republic of Azerbaijan. Additionally, it aims to modernize the material and technical infrastructure of distribution networks through the application of innovative technologies, along with executing other essential developmental measures. To effectively accomplish its mission, "Azerishiq" OJSC is undertaking extensive reconstruction and repair initiatives nationwide, implementing urgent measures to modernize network infrastructure, adopt advanced and innovative technologies, replace obsolete equipment with contemporary alternatives, renew technically advanced equipment, construct new substations, and substitute long-term cables and overhead lines with modern insulated cables.

