Iran, Azerbaijan successfully wrap up joint drill Araz-2025 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The "Araz-2025" joint exercise, held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Iranian servicemen successfully concluded, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the exercise, the assigned tasks were carried out precisely by the military personnel of both countries.

According to the plan, during the activities carried out in coordination at various stages, the participants demonstrated high combat training.

The exercise leaders highly evaluated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.

At the end, mutual gifts were presented, and the distinguished servicemen were awarded.