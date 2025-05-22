Azerbaijani political analyst paints nation's latest ties with Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary have elevated to the level of strategic partnership in recent years, driven by mutual trust and personal rapport between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and both countries consistently support one another not only in their bilateral relations but also across international organizations and multilateral forums, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Political ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary are currently at a very high level. The consistent dialogue and reciprocal visits between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are key to this development. The president’s recent visit to Budapest on May 20 and the meetings held there clearly demonstrate the strength of this relationship.

During a joint press statement, Prime Minister Orbán referred to President Ilham Aliyev as 'A friend is known in difficult times, and for more than 20 years, President Aliyev has always stood by our side during any difficulty Hungary has faced in any field — whether diplomacy, the oil and gas industry, or other areas.'

In response, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between the countries, adding, 'During today's negotiations and the meeting in a limited format, we once again saw that our positions on many issues coincide. When we observe the developments taking place in the changing world today, there is still no major difference in our positions. There are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Hungary,'" Garayev said.

The political scientist noted that this mutual understanding reflects the value both nations place on their bilateral relationship. Hungary has repeatedly supported Azerbaijan in international organizations, particularly within the European Union and the European Parliament, where it has vetoed biased resolutions against Baku.

“Budapest has consistently expressed unambiguous support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan, in turn, has backed Hungary’s international initiatives and acted in solidarity,” he said.

Garayev noted that economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary continues to advance steadily, following a clear upward trajectory.

"Strategic collaboration has been particularly strong in the energy sector. Hungary was among the first European countries to begin importing natural gas from Azerbaijan — a development that underscores Baku’s growing importance in strengthening Europe’s energy security. Within the framework of Azerbaijan’s Green Energy strategy, new opportunities for cooperation with Hungarian companies are emerging.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two countries on a range of joint projects spanning industry, agriculture, information technology, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. The Hungarian market holds strong appeal for Azerbaijani private enterprises, just as Hungarian investors are demonstrating increasing interest in Azerbaijan’s economy," he said.

Garayev also highlighted Hungary’s involvement in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where it has held observer status since twenty eighteen, and noted the close cooperation between Baku and Budapest within the framework of this platform.

“Hungary’s active engagement in the OTS reflects its intention to elevate ties with Turkic-speaking nations to a strategic level. Azerbaijan values Hungary’s role in this organization and has consistently supported its efforts. The convening of the second informal summit today at Hungary’s initiative further affirms the importance Budapest places on its relationship with the Turkic world.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated, 'This once again shows that Hungary is very attached to its historical roots',” he noted.