Georgia spotlights share of business loans among local women entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Only 16 percent of business loans are owned by women entrepreneurs in Georgia, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava said at the event 'SHE Congress 2025' in Baku, Trend reports.

"Moreover, in terms of the total volume of loans in circulation, women-owned businesses account for only 7 percent of this amount," Turnava said.

According to her, this situation is observed not only in Georgia.

For instance, property rights are most often registered in the name of men, women are less prepared in matters of collateral and have limited opportunities to provide banks with more reliable guarantees, she explained noting that the level of financial literacy among women may be lower.

"For this reason, we have created and are currently working on a special platform to support women. We are also implementing an initiative called the Financial Code of Women Entrepreneurs. This is a multifaceted initiative that is in line with our policy of encouraging gender-sensitive entrepreneurship.

It brings together many ideas related to the financial sector and entrepreneurship and is aimed at stimulating the representation of women at different levels in this area," Turnava added.

