Tajikistan highlights its mining sector potential at forum in London

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 22. Tajikistan's mining sector was the central focus of discussions at the first-ever Tajikistan–UK Mining Industry Forum held in London, Trend reports via the Tajikistan's Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

The event brought together officials from both governments, international investors, and executives from leading global and sector-specific companies.

The Tajik delegation, led by Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, included senior figures such as Ilhomjon Oimahmadov. Head of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of Tajikistan, along with representatives from various public and private institutions.

The forum aimed to strengthen cooperation between Tajikistan and the UK in the mining industry by facilitating open dialogue and exploring opportunities for joint ventures. Participants discussed investment prospects in Tajikistan’s mining sector, the country's export potential, and the need to introduce advanced technologies into mining operations.

An exhibition accompanying the forum showcased a variety of domestic mining products as well as other Tajik export goods, reflecting the country’s production capabilities. Attendees received detailed briefings on Tajikistan’s mineral resources and investment climate.

Officials expressed hope that the forum would pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation, greater foreign direct investment, and the modernization of Tajikistan’s mining industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel