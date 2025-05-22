Uzbekistan's healthcare and social services industry shows strong growth in 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

As of May 1, 2025, Uzbekistan's healthcare and social services sector has really hit the ground running, boasting a whopping 12,367 enterprises and organizations currently in the mix. This signifies a jump of 1,614 units since the year's dawn, showcasing the sector's steady growth across different corners of the nation.

