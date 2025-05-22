Israeli ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for protecting his country's diplomats, the publication of Ambassador on X said, Trend reports.

He expressed shock over the horrific act of terror at a Jewish event in Washington, D.C., during which two employees of the Israeli Embassy were shot at close range.

"I want to thank the people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity, and the Azerbaijani government for its unwavering commitment to protecting Israeli diplomats and the Jewish community in this beautiful country," the ambassador said.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem released information this morning that two employees of the Israeli Embassy in the US were killed near the Jewish Museum in Washington.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Noem wrote on her X page.

