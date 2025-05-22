Tajikistan enhances basic healthcare reach through LLF support - minister

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22. Tajikistan is improving healthcare for mothers and children by examining the big picture linking health, food security, gender equity, and climate change, said Jamoliddin Abdullozoda , the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Abdullozoda said this in a statement at the "Transforming Lives and Livelihoods Forum: Mobilize for Impact", as part of the Annual Meetings of the IsDB in Algeria, Abdullozoda noted that over 80 percent of Tajikistan’s population lives in rural and mountainous areas, where traditional methods of providing healthcare are becoming increasingly less effective. In response, the country has been transitioning to integrated service models aimed at improving the quality of healthcare.

"With support from the LLF, we have built and equipped rural hospitals and established more than 150 health centers ensuring that vital healthcare services are accessible to those in need. Our public health events have reached over 60,000 women and children, providing crucial information," he said.

He also highlighted that a key focus has been on training healthcare workers, with over 2,000 trained professionals, a significant number of whom are women playing a more active role in their communities.

Moreover, Tajikistan has been taking steps to enhance the resilience of its healthcare system to climate change impacts, focusing on providing access to safe drinking water and utilizing clean energy solutions.

"This is a work in progress with our national health strategy and support system developing goals, which aim to ensure a healthier life for everyone," the minister concluded.

