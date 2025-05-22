IsDB to continue backing Azerbaijan’s sustainable development agenda

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will continue to support Azerbaijan in implementing the sustainable development agenda, Chief Economist of the IsDB Group Areef Suleman told Trend.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the bank's Annual Meetings in Algiers.

The official stressed that the bank builds its work with member states on the principle of the countries' own leadership in implementing the sustainable development agenda.

"The country itself determines its development agenda, and we provide support. Last year, we signed the country engagement framework with Azerbaijan," he said.

Suleman noted that 77 projects worth about $1.3 billion were implemented within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"The bulk of these investments were in the energy sector, but we also financed projects in agriculture and finance, as well as in other related areas.

We will continue to support Azerbaijan, like we would for other member countries,” the IsDB representative concluded.

