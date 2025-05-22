Kyrgyzstan nominates new minister of defense

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree appointing Ruslan Mukambetov as the Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The appointment was made in accordance with the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. As part of the decree, Mukambetov has also been released from his previously assigned duties.

Earlier, members of the parliament approved Mukambetov's candidacy for the position of Minister of Defense.

In 2021, he was appointed commander of the Southwestern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan. Later, in June 2023, he was named Deputy Minister of Defense while continuing to lead the Southwestern Operational Command, following a presidential decree.

