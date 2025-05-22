Kazakhstan greenlights legal crypto trading through licensed exchanges
Photo: The Analytical Center of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan (AFK)
The National Bank of Kazakhstan has introduced a new regulatory framework allowing citizens to legally purchase cryptocurrency through licensed providers. Aimed at increasing transparency and reducing reliance on unregulated foreign platforms, the initiative mandates strict oversight and licensing for crypto exchanges.
