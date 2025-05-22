Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbek airline launches first flight to Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Economy Materials 22 May 2025 11:43 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan-based airline My Freighter has successfully operated its inaugural flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, marking the beginning of a new international cargo route between the two countries, Trend reports.

Regular flights on this route are scheduled to operate twice a week.

My Freighter is set to hit the ground running by transporting a cornucopia of perishable goods from Kenya, including fresh-cut flowers, seafood, and a bounty of fruits and vegetables.

A portion of the cargo will be re-exported to other Central Asian countries, expanding regional access to fresh African produce.

My Freighter (Centrum Air) is a low-cost carrier based in Tashkent, established in 2020. The airline operates both passenger and cargo services, with a current fleet of eight aircraft.

This new route is expected to significantly enhance trade and logistics connections between East Africa and Central Asia, meeting the rising demand for fresh goods and boosting air freight capacity across the region.

