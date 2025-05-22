Uzbekistan, Slovenia deepen relations with emphasis on trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his official visit to Slovenia, met with Prime Minister Robert Golob to discuss expanding Uzbek-Slovenian cooperation, particularly in trade, economics, and investment, Trend reports via the presidential office of Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on increasing trade turnover to 500 million euros by enhancing mutual supplies of in-demand products. The "GSP+" preferential system and a newly signed agreement on standardization are expected to further boost trade growth.

A plan for developing industrial cooperation, with an emphasis on technological modernization, will be prepared. Leading Slovenian companies have shown interest in implementing projects in Uzbekistan in sectors such as electrical engineering, instrumentation, pharmaceuticals, green energy, and smart agriculture. A special industrial park for European companies, managed by "Inpark," has been proposed as a location for these projects.

In order to strengthen cooperation in the field of labor migration, the two sides agreed to establish a permanent expert group and prepare the necessary legal framework. In addition, the sides discussed the possibility of establishing direct air links and using the port of Koper to facilitate Uzbek exports to the European Union market.

To advance these initiatives, the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for July in Ljubljana. A comprehensive "roadmap" will also be developed by both governments to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the agreements and memoranda signed.

Following the meeting, President Mirziyoyev invited Prime Minister Golob to visit Uzbekistan.