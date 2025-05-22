Freedom Finance praises Kazakh Stock Market progresses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Kazakhstan's stock market has shown remarkable and steady growth in recent years, said Mikhail Novoselov, Executive Director for Public Affairs at Freedom Finance, Trend reports.

Speaking at the KASE Day event in Baku, Novoselov pointed out the impressive performance of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), even though it’s still getting off the ground.

"Currently, the market capitalization of the stock market on KASE stands at $63 billion. Among emerging market countries (frontier markets), the Kazakh stock exchange ranks third or fourth, behind only Argentina and Vietnam," Novoselov said.

He further noted that the turnover volume of stocks on KASE has reached half a billion dollars, a figure comparable to that of the Nasdaq Baltic, making the Kazakh exchange the largest in the post-Soviet space after the Moscow Exchange.

