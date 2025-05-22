Court video reveals Ishkhanyan’s call for unification of Karabakh with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A 2016 video interview featuring the accused Davit Ishkhanyan was presented by prosecutors during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court. The interview, recorded by the former so-called entity’s television station, was submitted as evidence, Trend reports.

In the footage, Ishkhanyan elaborated on the activities of “Dashnaktsutyun” supporters in Azerbaijani territory, stating that the group arrived in Karabakh between 1990 and 1991. He noted that their operations primarily focused on the frontline zone due to strategic considerations.

Ishkhanyan claimed that "Dashnaktsutyun" engaged in operations in Karabakh using not only arms, but also financial and human resources. Emphasizing the importance of organized efforts, he said the group functioned as a protective shield. “The Dashnaktsutyun party’s remarkable role in army building and other areas between 1990 and 1994 was no coincidence,” he added. Ishkhanyan further noted that various Dashnak-affiliated groups and fighters were formed during that period, and that he was among them.

When asked in the interview whether the so-called former entity in Karabakh should unite with Armenia, Ishkhanyan responded: “My personal opinion is that the most correct path is to eventually unify Karabakh with Armenia. This should be our main goal and final result. We are currently in a transitional period. For me, Karabakh and historical Armenia are the same. I see them together.”

In court, the state prosecutor questioned Ishkhanyan regarding the statements made in the video. The accused denied the claim that "Dashnaktsutyun" had provided military support to the former separatist organization.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing of terrorism—among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.