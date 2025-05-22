President of Türkiye expresses lack of interest in running again for post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. I'm not interested in running again for the post of the head of state, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters upon returning from Hungary, Trend reports.

“We want a new constitution not for ourselves, but for the country. I have no intention of being re-elected or putting forward my candidacy again. What matters to us is how our actions can enhance Türkiye’s standing,” he said.

The next presidential election in Türkiye is scheduled to take place no later than May 14, 2028.