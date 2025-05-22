ISESCO's Director General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Excellency,

On behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and in my own name, I am honored to extend to Your Excellency, your esteemed government, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan our sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

This important national day represents a symbol of the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijani people and their steadfast commitment to sovereignty, unity, and progress. Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has made significant strides in sustainable development, cultural preservation, education, and scientific advancement, all while promoting peace and cooperation both regionally and globally.

We take pride in the close and fruitful cooperation between ICESCO and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we remain committed to strengthening our partnership to support education, science, and culture throughout the Islamic world. We value Azerbaijan’s active and constructive role within our Organization and commend your continued support of ICESCO’s mission and initiatives.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your continued good health and success.''