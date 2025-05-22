Baku Steel Company for clean future: sustainability and efficiency

The largest steel producer in the South Caucasus, Baku Steel Company (hereinafter - BSC), has taken another important step towards environmental protection and compliance with the environmental standards having successfully completed another large-scale project.

BSC has upgraded the dedusting system of its electric steel-making shop, which ensures the filtration and purification of generated gases from dust and solid particles, preventing emissions to the atmosphere.

The project was implemented as a part of long-term collaboration with the Swiss company “AS Metals Technologies SA”. The technical design stage lasted over a year, and installation and commissioning works were successfully completed in early 2025 with minimal possible production downtime for such large-scale projects.

The comprehensive modernization encompasses the operation of dedusting system at different stages of the metallurgical process. In particular:

Steel production in the electric arc furnace: Additional primary and booster fans have been installed on the primary gas duct line, allowing for increased dust evacuation intensity from the steel-melting furnace and the area surrounding it.

primary and booster fans have been installed on the primary gas duct line, allowing for increased dust evacuation intensity from the steel-melting furnace and the area surrounding it. Steel processing outside the furnace in the “furnace-ladle” unit: A new hood has been installed for better gas capturing, along with additional booster fans to enhance gas extraction intensity. A new mechanized cover for the ladle with water cooling has been installed to control the direction of gas extraction.

A new hood has been installed for better gas capturing, along with additional booster fans to enhance gas extraction intensity. A new mechanized cover for the ladle with water cooling has been installed to control the direction of gas extraction. Shop-wide space: An aerator has been installed and connected to the overall dedusting system for removing unorganized dust from the general shop area.

An aerator has been installed and connected to the overall dedusting system for removing unorganized dust from the general shop area. Emission filtration system: The number of filters has been increased (up to 5,000) and the number of hoppers (up to 16) for collecting generated sludge and dust.

The number of filters has been increased (up to 5,000) and the number of hoppers (up to 16) for collecting generated sludge and dust. Additionally, the automated control system for the dedusting system has been improved, allowing for the optimization of various system components and ensuring the maximum volume of waste gas and dust purification.

As a result, working conditions for the production staff in the shop are significantly improved, and the amount of dust emitted into the atmosphere has been reduced to levels that comply with the international environmental and technological standards.

At the same time, in accordance with the international ISO standards for waste management, part of the sludges and dust collected by the dedusting system is directed for recycling as raw materials for various industrial products. This approach contributes to both waste reduction and further improvement of the environmental situation.

Due to its technical level and functional capabilities, the project is considered one of the first of its kind in the region. In particular:

The total capacity of the gas purification equipment in metallurgical production has nearly doubled, from 930,000 m³/hour to 1,700,000 m³/hour.

The total weight of the installed metal structures reaches 200 tons.

Approximately 100 people were involved in the project, including 50 employees from external contractor organizations (4 local contractors participated in the equipment installation phase). The overall labor input for the project amounted to about 25,000 man-hours.

BSC continuously modernizes production processes to minimize environmental impact, ensure sustainable and efficient waste management, and fully comply with the environmental legislation requirements. The company aims to contribute to the environmental protection through “green” initiatives in the future and maintain its leadership in the sustainable development of the industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtM3pEKcecI