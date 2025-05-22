Azerbaijan's trade with CIS countries sees robust growth in 4M2024

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries grew by nearly 40 percent in the first four months of 2024, reaching a total of over $2 billion. The increase was driven by a surge in imports, which rose by over 50 percent, and a modest increase in exports, reflecting a solid strengthening of economic ties within the region.

