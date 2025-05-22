Kazakhstan experiences upward investment trend in agriculture sector in early 2025

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A press conference was held today at the Service of Central Communications in Kazakhstan, with Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly providing updates on investment measures in the agricultural-industrial complex. He reported a 18 percent increase in investment for the first four months of 2025, totaling 213 billion tenge ($426 million).

