Kazakhstan experiences upward investment trend in agriculture sector in early 2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A press conference was held today at the Service of Central Communications in Kazakhstan, with Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly providing updates on investment measures in the agricultural-industrial complex. He reported a 18 percent increase in investment for the first four months of 2025, totaling 213 billion tenge ($426 million).
