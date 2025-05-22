Azerbaijani culture shines in Albania at UNESCO-supported event (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The event of Azerbaijan's Independence Day was organized in Albania's Tirana, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO on May 20, Trend reports.

The purpose of the event was also to promote Azerbaijani mugham, which has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2008.

On this occasion, a concert of the Qarabagh mugham ensemble, led by People's Artist, famous singer Mansum Ibrahimov, and an official banquet were held.

The event was attended by representatives of the Albanian government and parliament, the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and representatives of international organizations, as well as business, cultural, think tanks and media representatives.

In order to promote Azerbaijani culture, especially mugham art, among the local public, a concert by the Qarabagh ensemble was organized in the city center, under the open sky, on the opening day of the international music festival, which will continue on May 21-31, in cooperation with the Tirana City Hall. Both events were met with great interest and enthusiasm by the audience and served to promote the rich musical heritage of Azerbaijan.

